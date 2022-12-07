Free produce market for Veterans and service members
Thu. Jan 19, 2023, 11:30 am – 1:30 pm ET
Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans' Hospital
Behind building 61
Free
Easy one-time registration is available on location.
VA Bedford's Free Produce Market serves Veterans, active-duty, Reserve, and National Guard service members. Easy one-time registration is available on location.
Food is donated through our partner organization, The Greater Boston Food Bank, and is dropped off right before the market.
In the event of severe weather, you can call 781-687-2000, ext. 3076, the morning of the market to confirm the event is still on. We'll also post changes to our social media accounts on Facebook & Twitter (@VABedfordHCS).
Thu. Jan 19, 2023, 11:30 am – 1:30 pm ET
Thu. Feb 16, 2023, 11:30 am – 1:30 pm ET
Thu. Mar 16, 2023, 11:30 am – 1:30 pm ET
Thu. Apr 20, 2023, 11:30 am – 1:30 pm ET
Thu. May 18, 2023, 11:30 am – 1:30 pm ET
Thu. Jun 15, 2023, 11:30 am – 1:30 pm ET
Thu. Jul 20, 2023, 11:30 am – 1:30 pm ET
Thu. Aug 17, 2023, 11:30 am – 1:30 pm ET
Thu. Sep 21, 2023, 11:30 am – 1:30 pm ET
Thu. Oct 19, 2023, 11:30 am – 1:30 pm ET
Thu. Nov 16, 2023, 11:30 am – 1:30 pm ET