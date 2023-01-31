Off-tour nurse recruiting event
Nurse recruiting event
When:
Wed. Feb 8, 2023, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans' Hospital
Building 1, lobby
Cost:
Free
VA Bedford Healthcare System is recruiting off-tour Registered Nurses, Licensed Practical Nurses, and Nursing Assistants.
We're conducting on-the-spot interviews and job offers, pending positive background checks.
The benefits of being a VA Bedford nurse include:
- Working with transformational leadership
- Ability to participate in nurse-driven councils/committees
- Programs for reward and recognition
- Pension
- 5% retirement savings match
- 5 weeks’ paid vacation/year (buildup begins immediately)
- 13 paid sick days/year AND 11 paid holidays/year
- Newly-revised competitive salary
- Structured clinical ladder/multiple promotion opportunities
- Educational Loan Repayment OR Recruitment Bonus
Working with us is more than a career. It’s a way to show your passion for serving Veterans.
Bring your resume, references, license info, transcripts, two forms of ID.
POC: Nurse Recruiter Jennifer.Lewis3@va.gov, 781-687-3948