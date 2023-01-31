Off-tour nurse recruiting event

VA Bedford Healthcare System is recruiting off-tour Registered Nurses, Licensed Practical Nurses, and Nursing Assistants.

We're conducting on-the-spot interviews and job offers, pending positive background checks.

The benefits of being a VA Bedford nurse include:

- Working with transformational leadership

- Ability to participate in nurse-driven councils/committees

- Programs for reward and recognition

- Pension

- 5% retirement savings match

- 5 weeks’ paid vacation/year (buildup begins immediately)

- 13 paid sick days/year AND 11 paid holidays/year

- Newly-revised competitive salary

- Structured clinical ladder/multiple promotion opportunities

- Educational Loan Repayment OR Recruitment Bonus

Working with us is more than a career. It’s a way to show your passion for serving Veterans.

Bring your resume, references, license info, transcripts, two forms of ID.

POC: Nurse Recruiter Jennifer.Lewis3@va.gov, 781-687-3948