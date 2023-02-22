Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

PACT Act Town Hall

Seven Marines face a wall of sand swirling in the desert

When:

Sat. Apr 15, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Where:

Billerica Town Hall

365 Boston Rd

Billerica , MA

Cost:

Free

Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other occupational hazards, and Veterans' survivors may be entitled to additional VA healthcare and benefits.

This PACT Act Town Hall will feature:

  • PACT Act info session
  • VA healthcare enrollment
  • Disability claim info
  • Toxic exposure screenings
  • Meet your Veteran Service Officer

Refreshments to be provided by the Town of Billerica Veterans Services.

If you need more information, please contact leanna.lynch@va.gov or 781-671-3348, or the Town of Billerica Veteran Service Officer at vso@town.billerica.ma.us or 978-671-0968.

Last updated: