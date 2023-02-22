PACT Act Town Hall
When:
Sat. Apr 15, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
Billerica Town Hall
365 Boston Rd
Billerica , MA
Cost:
Free
Pre-register online now to save time at the door.
Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other occupational hazards, and Veterans' survivors may be entitled to additional VA healthcare and benefits.
This PACT Act Town Hall will feature:
- PACT Act info session
- VA healthcare enrollment
- Disability claim info
- Toxic exposure screenings
- Meet your Veteran Service Officer
Refreshments to be provided by the Town of Billerica Veterans Services.
If you need more information, please contact leanna.lynch@va.gov or 781-671-0968, or the Town of Billerica Veteran Service Officer at vso@town.billerica.ma.us or 978-671-0968.