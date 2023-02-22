PACT Act Town Hall

PACT Act Town Hall

When: Sat. Apr 15, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET Where: Billerica Town Hall 365 Boston Rd Billerica , MA Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other occupational hazards, and Veterans' survivors may be entitled to additional VA healthcare and benefits.

This PACT Act Town Hall will feature:

PACT Act info session

VA healthcare enrollment

Disability claim info

Toxic exposure screenings

Meet your Veteran Service Officer

Refreshments to be provided by the Town of Billerica Veterans Services.

If you need more information, please contact leanna.lynch@va.gov or 781-671-3348, or the Town of Billerica Veteran Service Officer at vso@town.billerica.ma.us or 978-671-0968.