Women Veterans Health & Wellness Fair
When:
Sat. Jun 10, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans' Hospital
The Oval (central courtyard)
Cost:
Free
Save time with no need to stand in line; pre-registration is easy using the link provided here.
Of course, registration will also be available on site.
COVID-19 kept us apart for the past two years, but not this year. VA Bedford Healthcare System is happy to announce the Women Veterans’ Health & Wellness Fair WILL be held this year!
Join us on Saturday, June 10, 2023, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on the grounds of the Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans’ Hospital to participate in a day of fun, health & wellness demonstrations, and comradery with fellow women Veterans. We will have:
• Yoga & Zumba
• Health Teaching Kitchen demonstrations
• Toxic Exposure Screenings
• VA healthcare enrollment
• Job opportunities
• Giveaways, and more!
For more information or questions, call Yvette Chance at 781-687-3670.