Women Veterans Health & Wellness Fair

Women's Wellness Fair

Register Save time with no need to stand in line; pre-registration is easy using the link provided here. Of course, registration will also be available on site.

COVID-19 kept us apart for the past two years, but not this year. VA Bedford Healthcare System is happy to announce the Women Veterans’ Health & Wellness Fair WILL be held this year!

Join us on Saturday, June 10, 2023, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on the grounds of the Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans’ Hospital to participate in a day of fun, health & wellness demonstrations, and comradery with fellow women Veterans. We will have:

• Yoga & Zumba

• Health Teaching Kitchen demonstrations

• Toxic Exposure Screenings

• VA healthcare enrollment

• Job opportunities

• Giveaways, and more!

For more information or questions, call Yvette Chance at 781-687-3670.