Ricky Lee Concert

Join us July 5th at 1:30pm for a FREE outdoor concert on campus!

Join us July 5th at 1:30pm for a FREE outdoor concert on campus!

200 Springs Rd. Bedford, Mass

A salute to Veterans, Country Music Star, Ricky Lee will be performing a free, outdoor concert open to the public! Follow the signs for parking and to the event in the oval. In the event of inclement weather, concert will be held in the Theater.