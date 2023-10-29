Walk-In Wednesday
Walk-In Wednesday, Nurse Recruiting, Nurse Bonus
When:
Wed. Nov 8, 2023, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans' Hospital
Building 1 Lobby
200 Springs Road
Bedford, MA
Cost:
Free
Attention all nurses - come join the VA Bedford team!
We have new sign-on bonuses available for RN's, LPN's, and NA's who join our team.
Wednesday, November 8th from 11am-2pm is Walk-In Wednesday at VA Bedford. Stop by Building 1 lobby anytime during those hours for on-the-spot interviews.
Bring your resume, references, license information, transcripts, and 2 forms of ID.
At VA Bedford you'll find a supportive work environment where you can make a real difference in Veterans' lives. Our nurses play a critical role in delivering top-notch care.
If you have a passion for nursing and want a rewarding career serving Veterans, don't miss this opportunity to join our team. No appointment needed - just walk right in on November 8th ready to talk nursing!
Can't make it in person? Contact Jennifer Lewis at 781-687-3948 or jennifer.lewis3@va.gov to learn more about open nursing roles.
Help us spread the word about this great hiring event for nurses on November 8th! Join us in-person or remotely via teams! https://qrco.de/beSUDH