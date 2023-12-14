VA Bedford's Free Produce Market

VA Bedford's Free Produce Market serves Veterans, active-duty, Reserve, and National Guard service members. Easy one-time registration is available on location. Note we are back to our normal location behind Building 61.

Food is donated through our partner organization, The Greater Boston Food Bank, www.gbfb.org, and is dropped off right before the market.

In the event of severe weather, you can call 781-687-2000, ext. 3076, the morning of the market to confirm the event is still on. We'll also post changes to our social media accounts on Facebook & Twitter (@VABedfordHCS).See less

