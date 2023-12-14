Free Produce Market
VA Bedford's Free Produce Market
When:
Thu. Dec 21, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:30 pm ET
Where:
Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans' Hospital
Behind Building 61 (follow signs)
200 Springs Road
Bedford, MA
Cost:
Free
VA Bedford's Free Produce Market serves Veterans, active-duty, Reserve, and National Guard service members. Easy one-time registration is available on location. Note we are back to our normal location behind Building 61.
Food is donated through our partner organization, The Greater Boston Food Bank, www.gbfb.org, and is dropped off right before the market.
In the event of severe weather, you can call 781-687-2000, ext. 3076, the morning of the market to confirm the event is still on. We'll also post changes to our social media accounts on Facebook & Twitter (@VABedfordHCS).See less
Thu. Dec 21, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:30 pm ETAdd to Calendar
Thu. Jan 18, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:30 pm ETAdd to Calendar
Thu. Feb 15, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:30 pm ETAdd to Calendar
Thu. Mar 21, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:30 pm ETAdd to Calendar
Thu. Apr 18, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:30 pm ETAdd to Calendar
Thu. May 16, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:30 pm ETAdd to Calendar
Thu. Jun 20, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:30 pm ETAdd to Calendar
Thu. Jul 18, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:30 pm ETAdd to Calendar
Thu. Aug 15, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:30 pm ETAdd to Calendar
Thu. Sep 19, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:30 pm ETAdd to Calendar
Thu. Oct 17, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:30 pm ETAdd to Calendar
Thu. Nov 21, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:30 pm ETAdd to Calendar
Thu. Dec 19, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:30 pm ETAdd to Calendar