VA Bedford's Free Produce Market

Thu. Dec 21, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:30 pm ET

Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans' Hospital

Behind Building 61 (follow signs)

200 Springs Road

Bedford, MA

Free

VA Bedford's Free Produce Market serves Veterans, active-duty, Reserve, and National Guard service members. Easy one-time registration is available on location. Note we are back to our normal location behind Building 61.

Food is donated through our partner organization, The Greater Boston Food Bank, www.gbfb.org, and is dropped off right before the market.

In the event of severe weather, you can call 781-687-2000, ext. 3076, the morning of the market to confirm the event is still on. We'll also post changes to our social media accounts on Facebook & Twitter (@VABedfordHCS).See less

Thu. Dec 21, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:30 pm ET

Thu. Jan 18, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:30 pm ET

Thu. Feb 15, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:30 pm ET

Thu. Mar 21, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:30 pm ET

Thu. Apr 18, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:30 pm ET

Thu. May 16, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:30 pm ET

Thu. Jun 20, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:30 pm ET

Thu. Jul 18, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:30 pm ET

Thu. Aug 15, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:30 pm ET

Thu. Sep 19, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:30 pm ET

Thu. Oct 17, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:30 pm ET

Thu. Nov 21, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:30 pm ET

Thu. Dec 19, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:30 pm ET

