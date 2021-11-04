 Skip to Content

Free produce market

Graphic showing information for the free produce market for Veterans at Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital

Free produce market

When
Thursday, Nov 18, 2021
12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. EST
Where

Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans' Hospital

Behind building 61; follow the signs!

Registration

Easy one-time registration is available on location.

VA Bedford's Free Produce Market serves Veterans, active-duty, Reserve, and National Guard service members. Easy one-time registration is available on location.

Food is donated through our partner organization, The Greater Boston Food Bank, www.gbfb.org, and is dropped off right before the market.

In the event of severe weather, you can call 781-687-2000, ext. 3076, the morning of the market to confirm the event is still on. We'll also post changes to our social media accounts on Facebook & Twitter (@VABedfordHCS). 

See all events
Last updated: