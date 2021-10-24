Homeless Veteran care
If you are a Veteran who is homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail, VA Bedford health care can help you. Contact a homeless services care coordinator to get help.
Connect with a care coordinator
Tim Driscoll
Homeless Veterans Care Coordinator
VA Bedford health care
Phone: 781-687-2733
Email: Timothy.Driscoll2@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Bedford health care
We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact a VA Bedford homeless services care coordinator to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter, including both transitional and permanent housing
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Support with justice system navigation and community re-entry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Treatment for addiction and depression
- Health and dental care
Need immediate assistance?
The national toll-free hotline is staffed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call 1-877-4AID-VET.
VA Bedford offers a homeless Veteran walk in clinic, weekdays, from 10 to 11 a.m. on the main Bedford campus in building 7, Room 206 with resources, information, and referrals to programs appropriate for individual Veteran’s circumstances.