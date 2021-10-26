Mental health care
VA Bedford health care operates a comprehensive behavioral health program that provides excellent Veteran-focused mental health care. We are a national center of excellence for Veteran-focused mental health care. Ask a care coordinator about treatment options suited to your unique needs.
Connect with a care coordinator
Connect with our mental health clinic at 781-687-2347.
We also have a mental health walk-in clinic at Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital for urgent problems, open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in building 78, second floor.
Care we provide at VA Bedford health care
The Behavioral Health Department offers both inpatient and outpatient services, including telehealth appointments. We provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a variety of issues impacting emotional well-being. Our services include:
- Psychiatry
- Psychology
- Services for Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless
- Treatment for addictive disorders, including residential rehabilitation treatment programs
- Transition and care management for returning Veterans (OIF/OEF/OND)
- Tobacco cessation
Confidentiality
Mental health services are confidential. We will not talk to anyone about information you share unless you give written consent. Under federal law, a few exceptions to this rule exist. If you have questions, please ask your mental health provider.