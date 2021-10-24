Patient advocates
The patient advocates at VA Bedford health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Connect with a patient advocate
Laura Blake LICSW
Patient advocate
VA Bedford health care
Phone: 781-687-2612
Care we provide at VA Bedford
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights
Our patient advocate is available on the main hospital campus in person by appointment and by phone for our satellite clinics.
Other ways to contact a patient advocate
By mail:
VA Bedford Healthcare System
Patient Representative
200 Springs Road (003)
Bedford MA 01730
Online:
Use MyHealtheVet secured messaging; select "Ask the Patient Representative"