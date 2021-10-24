 Skip to Content
Patient advocates

The patient advocates at VA Bedford health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.

Connect with a patient advocate

Laura Blake, LICSW, VA Bedford Patient Advocate

Laura Blake LICSW

Patient advocate

VA Bedford health care

Phone: 781-687-2612

Care we provide at VA Bedford

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:

  • Patient concerns with the care team
  • Advocating for patient and family rights

Our patient advocate is available on the main hospital campus in person by appointment and by phone for our satellite clinics.

Other ways to contact a patient advocate

By mail: 

VA Bedford Healthcare System
Patient Representative 
200 Springs Road (003)
Bedford MA 01730 

Online:

Use MyHealtheVet secured messaging; select "Ask the Patient Representative"

