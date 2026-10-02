Care we provide at VA Bedford

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:

Patient concerns with the care team

Advocating for patient and family rights

Our patient advocate is available on the main hospital campus in person by appointment and by phone for our satellite clinics.

Other ways to contact a patient advocate

By mail:

VA Bedford Healthcare System

Patient Representative

200 Springs Road (003)

Bedford MA 01730

Online:

Use MyHealtheVet secured messaging; select "Ask the Patient Representative"