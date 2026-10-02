Skip to Content

Patient advocates

The patient advocates at VA Bedford health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.

Connect with a patient advocate

Kimberly Mousseau & Jessica Mack

Patient Advocates

Phone: 781-687-2612

Location: Building 78, Room B15

You can all send a secure message to "Ask a Patient Advocate" in the MyHealtheVet Portal. 

 

Care we provide at VA Bedford

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:

  • Patient concerns with the care team
  • Advocating for patient and family rights

Our patient advocate is available on the main hospital campus in person by appointment and by phone for our satellite clinics.

Other ways to contact a patient advocate

By mail: 

VA Bedford Healthcare System
Patient Representative 
200 Springs Road (003)
Bedford MA 01730 

Online:

Use MyHealtheVet secured messaging; select "Ask the Patient Representative"

Related information

  • Learn more about how patient advocates support Veterans at VA and what the process of working with one is like.

  • Learn about your rights and responsibilities as a patient at VA.

  • Learn about your rights and responsibilities as a family member who may be helping a Veteran make decisions about their care.

Last updated: 