News releases

News Releases for VA Bedford health care.

VA Bedford to offer COVID-19 booster shots Oct. 4

September 30, 2021

VA Bedford Healthcare System will begin offering Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster shots on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, under Emergency Use Authorization.

VA Bedford Healthcare System statement on VA OIG report of missing Veteran’s death

September 10, 2021

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Office of the Inspector General (OIG) recently released a report examining the circumstances surrounding the death of a Veteran, Timothy White, on the Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital campus, part of the VA Bedford Healthcare System.

