News releases
News Releases for VA Bedford health care.
VA Bedford to offer COVID-19 booster shots Oct. 4September 30, 2021
VA Bedford Healthcare System will begin offering Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster shots on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, under Emergency Use Authorization.
VA Bedford Healthcare System statement on VA OIG report of missing Veteran’s deathSeptember 10, 2021
The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Office of the Inspector General (OIG) recently released a report examining the circumstances surrounding the death of a Veteran, Timothy White, on the Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital campus, part of the VA Bedford Healthcare System.