Haverhill VA Clinic expansion hits milestone

PRESS RELEASE

April 29, 2022

Print

BEDFORD , MA — Phase two expansion of the Haverhill VA Clinic is underway and Primary Care service is moving from the smaller Mill Street-facing space to the larger, renovated space on the opposite side of the building from Summer Street effective Monday, May 2.

Veterans with previously scheduled Primary Care appointments will be seen at the new space.

Expansion work will continue over the next few weeks to configure the former primary Care space for permanent specialty care service use, allowing the Haverhill VA Clinic to provide expanded care to Veterans by mid- to late May.

Veterans with questions about their appointment may call the Patient Care Line at 800-VETMED1 (800-838-6331), option 2, or log on to MyHealtheVet.

