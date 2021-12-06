VA Bedford to hold LPN hiring fair
PRESS RELEASE
December 6, 2021
Bedford , MA — VA Bedford Healthcare System is holding a recruitment fair for new graduate licensed practical nurses (LPNs) on Dec. 14 and 16, 2021, from 12:30 to 4 p.m. at the main hospital in Bedford.
We’re actively recruiting new graduate LPNs who have passed the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) in the past six months. Our competency-based new graduate program includes clinical and didactic education within a cohort.
Some of the exceptional benefits we offer to LPNs include a scholarship program, continuing education, and a new-graduate training program.
The human resources benefits team will be on-site to answer questions about other benefits offered and the recruitment team will be available to take contact information for applications and/or interviews from interested prospects. Feel free to bring a resume and references!
Preregistration for the hiring fair is required. Interested applicants may reserve a time slot with recruiters by calling 781-687-3948 or emailing Jennifer.lewis3@va.gov.
The VA hospital is located at 200 Springs Road. Visit VA Bedford’s public website "Events" section for more details and to learn more about our health care services and history. Like and follow us on Facebook and Twitter. VA Bedford – where your safe care is our mission.
Kat Bailey, Public affairs officer, webmaster
781-687-4988