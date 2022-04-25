VA2K Walk & Roll returns in person May 18 to promote healthy lifestyles

PRESS RELEASE

April 25, 2022

BEDFORD , MA — VA’s 12th annual VA2K Walk & Roll event is back—in person—with goals of moving the body in support of your whole health and well-being while also helping homeless Veterans. The event is scheduled for May 18, 2022, at the Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans’ Hospital starting at 12 p.m.

The community is invited to participate in the VA2K event which includes a short two-kilometer walk (1.24 miles). Registration is free; participant check-in will be open onsite from 11 – 11:45 a.m. the day of the event. Event officials encourage all VA2kers to be in the Oval at least 15 minutes prior to the event start.

To help area homeless Veterans, participants are encouraged to make voluntary donation, and VA Bedford maintains many general post funds to which the public may donate. Donations are not required in order to participate.

“By offering participants a way to help homeless Veterans while also promoting whole health and moving the body, the VA2K Walk & Roll is a positive event for both the community and VA,” Dr. Danielle Parrilla, VA2K coordinator said.

Since 2011, more than $2.7 million in donations of these type have been raised nationally to help homeless Veterans. VA New England Healthcare Network's secure donation form on Pay.gov may be found at https://www.pay.gov/public/form/start/52253675. We ask VA2K participants to select "Domiciliary for Homeless Veterans" as their donation program of choice.

Unable to join the event in person? You can still participate! Walk or roll independently Monday through Wednesday, track your steps for a 2K (2,500 steps), then post a selfie with your results on Facebook or Twitter and tag @VABedfordHCS with #VA2K.

If you are experiencing COVID symptoms or feeling unwell in any way the day of the event, we ask you to please stay home and recover.