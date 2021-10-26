Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions and where to pick up new prescription orders at a VA Bedford health care facility.
Refill your prescriptions
Your VA health care benefits include prescription medicines and medical supplies prescribed by your VA health care team.
Be sure to order your refills at least 10 days before your supply runs out.
We mail most prescription refills through the U.S. Postal Service. For medicines that need to be kept refrigerated, or certain types of medical supplies, we may send your order through FedEx or UPS.
Online refills
With our VA Prescription Refill and Tracking tool, you can refill your VA prescriptions, track their delivery, and create lists to organize your medicines.
Phone refills (automated refill line)
Phone: 800-838-6331 , option 1. This service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You'll need your full social security number and your prescription number(s) handy.
Mail refills
Mail back the refill request form that comes with your prescription to the provided address.
Note: Please don’t drop off the form at the pharmacy when you pick up your new prescription. We are unable to process refill requests on the same day that new prescriptions are picked up.
Pick up new prescriptions
You can pick up new prescription orders at your VA Bedford health care pharmacy.
We ask that you don't try to refill prescriptions in person, so our pharmacists can focus on providing care to Veterans with urgent needs and new prescriptions. Refills are only available online, by phone or mail.
Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans' Hospital
Outpatient pharmacy
200 Springs Road
Bedford, MA 01730
Map of Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial campus
Hours: Weekdays, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Contact us with questions about your prescriptions
Pharmacy support
Phone: 800-838-6331, option 1, then option 1 again to speak to a pharmacist
Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.