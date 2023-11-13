Massage therapy at Brockton

Massage therapy is offered on an outpatient basis at Brockton.

Hours:

Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Thurs. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sat. Closed

Sun. Closed

Main Phone:

857-826-3124

Appointments:

Massage therapy is an active part of the pain management program and patients must be actively participating in PT/OT care.

Referral Required? Yes

Walk-ins Accepted? No

Massage therapy at Jamaica Plain

Massage therapy is offered on an outpatient basis at Jamaica Plain.

Hours:

Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Thurs. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sat. Closed

Sun. Closed

Main Phone:

857-364-4964

Appointments:

Massage therapy is offered in conjunction with active pain management through a PT or OT plan of care.

Referral Required? Yes

Walk-ins Accepted? No