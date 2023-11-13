Massage Therapy
Massage therapy provides clinical services that address a vast array of problems impacting the health and function of patients by promoting circulation of blood and lymph, reliving muscle tension, alleviating pain and anxiety, promoting sleep, reducing stress and enhancing the general sense of wellness.
Massage therapy at Brockton
Massage therapy is offered on an outpatient basis at Brockton.
Hours:
Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Thurs. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Sat. Closed
Sun. Closed
Main Phone:
Appointments:
Massage therapy is an active part of the pain management program and patients must be actively participating in PT/OT care.
Referral Required? Yes
Walk-ins Accepted? No
Massage therapy at Jamaica Plain
Massage therapy is offered on an outpatient basis at Jamaica Plain.
Hours:
Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Thurs. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Sat. Closed
Sun. Closed
Main Phone:
Appointments:
Massage therapy is offered in conjunction with active pain management through a PT or OT plan of care.
Referral Required? Yes
Walk-ins Accepted? No