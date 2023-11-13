Skip to Content
Massage Therapy

Massage therapy provides clinical services that address a vast array of problems impacting the health and function of patients by promoting circulation of blood and lymph, reliving muscle tension, alleviating pain and anxiety, promoting sleep, reducing stress and enhancing the general sense of wellness.

Massage therapy at Brockton

Massage therapy is offered on an outpatient basis at Brockton.

Hours:

Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Thurs. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sat. Closed

Sun. Closed

Main Phone:

857-826-3124

Appointments:

Massage therapy is an active part of the pain management program and patients must be actively participating in PT/OT care.

Referral Required? Yes

Walk-ins Accepted? No

 

Massage therapy at Jamaica Plain

Massage therapy is offered on an outpatient basis at Jamaica Plain.

Hours:

Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Thurs. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sat. Closed

Sun. Closed

Main Phone:

857-364-4964

Appointments:

Massage therapy is offered in conjunction with active pain management through a PT or OT plan of care.

Referral Required? Yes

Walk-ins Accepted? No

