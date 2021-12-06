Nutrition, food, and dietary care
Our Registered Dietitian Nutritionists can help you set a plan to maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs.
Nutrition and Food Services
Nutrition and Food Services provides comprehensive and innovative nutrition and food service programs for our Veterans. We strive to align with the Whole Health and Healthy Living Team programs to improve the overall health and well-being of the Veterans we serve.
Services for inpatients
Registered Dietitian Nutritionists in the acute care setting work closely with the healthcare team to ensure Veterans are nutritionally supported during their stay. The team provides medical nutrition therapy for Veterans admitted to our Community Living Center units, hospice and palliative care unit, behavioral health units, and short-term rehab unit.
Services for outpatients
Registered Dietitian Nutritionists in our outpatient clinics help Veterans meet their health goals with nutrition counseling and education.
Additional programs and groups
- Healthy Teaching Kitchen
- Diabetes Classes
- MOVE! Weight Management Program
- Whole Health
- Weight management
Appointment options
- Face to face (one on one or group)
- Phone
- VA Video Connect (VVC)
How do I schedule an appointment?
- Our clinics are self-referral
- Call our scheduling line at 781-687-2000, ext. 2685 to make an appointment
- Dietitian/Nutritionists are also available via MyHealtheVet secure messaging; NUTRITION_SAC_BED@