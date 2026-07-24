VA Health System Area 1.1 shuttle schedule
Our VA locations throughout New England offer shuttle services across the region. We'll transport you from your local facility to other facilities within your system of care, or between our regional hospitals. Shuttle schedules are subject to change due to weather or staffing. Please call ahead to confirm.
Check your VA health facility’s COVID-19 health protection levels before you go
When you come to a VA health facility, your health and safety is our priority. As COVID-19 levels change in our local communities, we’ll adjust our health protection levels at each facility to meet the current needs. These include guidelines for masks, COVID-19 symptom screening, and visitors.
Go to your VA health facility’s website to check their current health protection level before you go. We update the website with any changes in levels on Mondays.
Find your nearest VA health facility’s website
Schedule a ride or obtain travel claims assistance
BEDFORD
Schedule a ride
781-687-2505
Travel claims assistance
781-687-2505
BOSTON
Schedule a ride
857-364-2446
Travel claims assistance
857-364-2994 or 857-364-2446
CONNECTICUT
Schedule a ride
203-932-5711, ext. 3298, x7498, or x6615
Travel claims assistance
203-932-5711, ext. 3298, x7498, or x6615
LEEDS
Schedule a ride
413-584-4040, ext. 6710 or x6711
Travel claims assistance
413-582-3106
MAINE
Schedule a ride
207-623-8411, ext. 5693 or x5522
Travel claims assistance
207-623-8411, ext. 5693 or x4035
MANCHESTER
Schedule a ride
603-624-4366, ext. 5135
Travel claims assistance
603-624-4366, ext. 1914 or x6053
PROVIDENCE
Schedule a ride
401-273-7100, ext. 13550
Travel claims assistance
401-273-7100, ext. 13483 or 13426
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION
Schedule a ride
802-295-9363, ext. 4381
Travel claims assistance
802-295-5739, ext. 5531
Appointments required for some rides
Entries below marked with * denote that an appointment for this shuttle must be made at least five days in advance for these rides. Please call the facility to schedule a ride. Arrival times may vary depending on weather and/or traffic.
Bedford shuttle schedule*
VA Bedford offers a shuttle service between Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans' Hospital in Bedford and these VA healthcare locations: Jamaica Plain, Lynn, Haverhill, Gloucester, and Lowell. Shuttle services are provided weekdays, by appointment only, excluding federal holidays. Seating is limited; Veterans must make a reservation by calling the Travel Department at 781-687-2000, extension 2505.
Boston shuttle schedule
VA Boston offers a shuttle service between its three VA Medical Centers: Jamaica Plain, Brockton, and West Roxbury; to VA Bedford, Manchester, and White River Junction Healthcare Systems; to its Causeway and Lowell VA Clinics; and to the Worcester VA Clinic of VA Central Western Mass.
Jamaica Plain to West Roxbury
Shuttles start at 7:00 a.m. and run every thirty minutes with the last shuttle leaving at 5:30 p.m.
Leeds shuttle schedule
VA Central Western Mass offers a shuttle service between its main VA Medical Center in Leeds and the Worcester and Springfield community clinics, as well as to other VA campuses in New England.
Leeds to Worcester
By appointment only. Please book five days in advance by calling
Leeds to White River Junction
By appointment only. Please book five days in advance by calling
Worcester to Jamaica Plain
By appointment only. Please book five days in advance by calling
Providence shuttle schedule
VA Providence offers a shuttle service between its Providence and Hyannis locations and to the Jamaica Plain and West Roxbury campuses.
Providence to Eye Clinic
Pick-up at Ambulatory Care Entrance, Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., with drop off at Eye Clinic
White River Junction shuttle schedule
VA White River Junction offers a shuttle service between VA WRJ, VA Manchester, and VA Boston locations.