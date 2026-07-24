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VA Health System Area 1.1 shuttle schedule

Our VA locations throughout New England offer shuttle services across the region. We'll transport you from your local facility to other facilities within your system of care, or between our regional hospitals. Shuttle schedules are subject to change due to weather or staffing. Please call ahead to confirm.

Check your VA health facility’s COVID-19 health protection levels before you go

When you come to a VA health facility, your health and safety is our priority. As COVID-19 levels change in our local communities, we’ll adjust our health protection levels at each facility to meet the current needs. These include guidelines for masks, COVID-19 symptom screening, and visitors.

Go to your VA health facility’s website to check their current health protection level before you go. We update the website with any changes in levels on Mondays.

Find your nearest VA health facility’s website

Learn more about the guidelines for each protection level

Schedule a ride or obtain travel claims assistance

BEDFORD

Schedule a ride
781-687-2505 
Travel claims assistance 
781-687-2505

BOSTON

Schedule a ride 
857-364-2446 
Travel claims assistance 
857-364-2994 or 857-364-2446

CONNECTICUT

Schedule a ride 
203-932-5711, ext. 3298, x7498, or x6615
Travel claims assistance
203-932-5711, ext. 3298, x7498, or x6615

LEEDS

Schedule a ride
413-584-4040, ext. 6710 or x6711
Travel claims assistance
413-582-3106

MAINE

Schedule a ride
207-623-8411, ext. 5693 or x5522
Travel claims assistance 
207-623-8411, ext. 5693 or x4035

MANCHESTER

Schedule a ride
603-624-4366, ext. 5135
Travel claims assistance
603-624-4366, ext. 1914 or x6053

PROVIDENCE

Schedule a ride
401-273-7100, ext. 13550
Travel claims assistance
401-273-7100, ext. 13483 or 13426

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION

Schedule a ride
802-295-9363, ext. 4381
Travel claims assistance
802-295-5739, ext. 5531

 

Appointments required for some rides

Entries below marked with * denote that an appointment for this shuttle must be made at least five days in advance for these rides. Please call the facility to schedule a ride. Arrival times may vary depending on weather and/or traffic.

Bedford shuttle schedule*

VA Bedford offers a shuttle service between Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans' Hospital in Bedford and these VA healthcare locations: Jamaica Plain, Lynn, Haverhill, Gloucester, and Lowell. Shuttle services are provided weekdays, by appointment only, excluding federal holidays. Seating is limited; Veterans must make a reservation by calling the Travel Department at 781-687-2000, extension 2505. 

Departure locationTimeArrival locationTimeBedford7:30 a.m.Gloucester8:45 a.m.Gloucester9 a.m.Bedford10 a.m.Bedford12 p.m.Gloucester1 p.m.Gloucester1:15 p.m.Bedford3 p.m.Departure locationTimeArrival locationTimeBedford7:30 a.m.Haverhill8:45 a.m.Haverhill9 a.m.Bedford10 a.m.Bedford12:30 p.m.Haverhill1:45 p.m.Haverhill2 p.m.Bedford3 p.m.Departure locationTimeArrival LocationTimeBedford8 a.m.Jamaica Plain9:15 a.m.Jamaica Plain10:30 a.m.Bedford11:15 a.m.Bedford12:15 p.m.Jamaica Plain1:15 p.m.Jamaica Plain2 p.m.Bedford3:15 p.m.Departure locationTimeArrival locationTimeBedford7:30 a.m.Lynn8:45 a.m.Lynn9 a.m.Bedford10 a.m.Bedford12:30 p.m.Lynn1:45 p.m.Lynn2 p.m.Bedford3 p.m.Departure locationTimeArrival locationTimeCrescent House7:30 a.m.Bedford8 a.m.Bedford8:30 a.m.Lowell9 a.m.Lowell9:30 a.m.Bedford10 a.m.Bedford12:15 p.m.Lowell12:45 p.m.Lowell1 p.m.Bedford1:30 p.m.Bedford1:30 p.m.Crescent House2 p.m.

Boston shuttle schedule

VA Boston offers a shuttle service between its three VA Medical Centers: Jamaica Plain, Brockton, and West Roxbury; to VA Bedford, Manchester, and White River Junction Healthcare Systems; to its Causeway and Lowell VA Clinics; and to the Worcester VA Clinic of VA Central Western Mass.

Departure locationTimeArrival locationTimeBrockton7 a.m.Jamaica Plain7:45 a.m.Jamaica Plain9 a.m.Brockton9:45 a.m.Brockton10 a.m.Jamaica Plain10:45 a.m.Jamaica Plain11 a.m.Brockton11:45 a.m.Brockton12:30 p.m.Jamaica Plain1:15 p.m.Jamaica Plain1:30 p.m.Brockton2:15 p.m.Departure locationTimeArrival locationTimeBrockton7 a.m.West Roxbury7:30 a.m.West Roxbury8:15 a.m.Brockton8:45 a.m.Brockton9:30 a.m.West Roxbury10 a.m.West Roxbury11:15 a.m.Brockton11:45 a.m.Brockton12:15 p.m.West Roxbury12:45 p.m.West Roxbury1 p.m.Brockton1:30 p.m.Brockton2:30 p.m.West Roxbury3:15 p.m.West Roxbury3:45 p.m.Brockton4:15 p.m.West Roxbury6 p.m.Brockton6:30 p.m.Departure locationTimeArrival locationTimeJamaica Plain7:30 a.m.Causeway7:50 a.m.Causeway8 a.m.Jamaica Plain8:20 a.m.Jamaica Plain9:30 a.m.Causeway9:50 a.m.Causeway10 a.m.Jamaica Plain10:20 a.m.Jamaica Plain11:30 a.m.Causeway11:50 a.m.Causeway12 p.m.Jamaica Plain12:20 p.m.Jamaica Plain12:30 p.m.Causeway12:50 p.m.Causeway1 p.m.Jamaica Plain1:20 p.m.Jamaica Plain1:30 p.m.Causeway1:50 p.m.Causeway2 p.m.Jamaica Plain2:20 p.m.Jamaica Plain2:30 p.m.Causeway2:50 p.m.Causeway3 p.m.Jamaica Plain3:20 p.m.

Jamaica Plain to West Roxbury

Shuttles start at 7:00 a.m. and run every thirty minutes with the last shuttle leaving at 5:30 p.m.

Departure locationTimeArrival locationTimeLowell8:30 a.m.Jamaica Plain9:30 a.m.Jamaica Plain2:30 p.m.Lowell3:30 p.m.

Leeds shuttle schedule

VA Central Western Mass offers a shuttle service between its main VA Medical Center in Leeds and the Worcester and Springfield community clinics, as well as to other VA campuses in New England.

Departure locationTimeArrival locationTimeSpringfield8 a.m.Leeds8:40 a.m.Leeds9 a.m.Springfield9:40 a.m.Springfield10 a.m.Leeds10:40 a.m.Leeds11 a.m.Springfield11:40 a.m.Springfield12 p.m.Leeds12:40 p.m.Leeds2 p.m.Springfield2:40 p.m.Springfield3:15 p.m.Leeds3:55 p.m.Leeds4 p.m.Springfield4:40 p.m.Departure locationTimeArrival locationTimeLeeds7 a.m.Springfield7:30 a.m.Worcester9 a.m.Boston10 a.m.Boston2 p.m.Worcester/Springfield/Leeds5 p.m.Departure locationTimeArrival locationTimeLeeds7:30 a.m.Springfield8 a.m.Newington9 a.m.West Haven10 a.m.West Haven2 p.m.Newington/Springfield/Leeds4:30 p.m.

Leeds to Worcester

By appointment only. Please book five days in advance by calling or x6711.

Leeds to White River Junction

By appointment only. Please book five days in advance by calling or x6711.

Worcester to Jamaica Plain

By appointment only. Please book five days in advance by calling or x6711.

Providence shuttle schedule

VA Providence offers a shuttle service between its Providence and Hyannis locations and to the Jamaica Plain and West Roxbury campuses.

 

Departure locationTimeArrival locationTimeHyannis6:45 a.m.Providence8:15 a.m.Providence11 a.m.Hyannis12:30 p.m.Departure locationTimeArrival locationTimeProvidence5:30 a.m.Boston7 a.m.Boston12:30 p.m.Providence1:30 p.m.

Providence to Eye Clinic

Pick-up at Ambulatory Care Entrance, Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., with drop off at Eye Clinic

White River Junction shuttle schedule

VA White River Junction offers a shuttle service between VA WRJ, VA Manchester, and VA Boston locations.

Departure locationTimeArrival locationTimeWhite River6 a.m.Manchester7:30 a.m.Manchester8 a.m.Jamaica Plain10 a.m.Jamaica Plain - run every thirty minutes10 a.m.West Roxbury10:30 a.m.West Roxbury2 p.m.Jamaica Plain2:30 p.m.Jamaica Plain3 p.m.Manchester4:30 p.m.Manchester4:30 p.m.White River5:45 p.m.

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