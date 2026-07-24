When you come to a VA health facility, your health and safety is our priority. As COVID-19 levels change in our local communities, we’ll adjust our health protection levels at each facility to meet the current needs. These include guidelines for masks, COVID-19 symptom screening, and visitors.

Go to your VA health facility’s website to check their current health protection level before you go. We update the website with any changes in levels on Mondays.

Find your nearest VA health facility’s website

Learn more about the guidelines for each protection level