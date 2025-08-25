Anna Cassel PhD, BCB
Staff psychologist
VA Bedford health care
Dr. Cassel is a psychologist and supervisor in the Primary Care Behavioral Health program, VISN 1 lead for biofeedback, and
a Network Wide Education Coordination for Whole Health. She specializes in working with pain self-management, insomnia, and other chronic medical conditions. Her approach to therapy includes cognitive behavioral therapy, acceptance and commitment therapy, mindfulness, and biofeedback.
Staff psychologist, Primary Care Behavioral Health
VISN 1 Lead for Biofeedback
Clinical Psychology (PhD), University of Maine
Health Psychology Track, VA Maryland Health Care System
Primary Care Behavioral Health, VA Bedford HCS