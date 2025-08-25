Skip to Content
Cassel, Anna

Anna Cassel PhD, BCB

Staff psychologist

VA Bedford health care

Dr. Cassel is a psychologist and supervisor in the Primary Care Behavioral Health program, VISN 1 lead for biofeedback, and

a Network Wide Education Coordination for Whole Health. She specializes in working with pain self-management, insomnia, and other chronic medical conditions. Her approach to therapy includes cognitive behavioral therapy, acceptance and commitment therapy, mindfulness, and biofeedback.

 

Staff psychologist, Primary Care Behavioral Health
VISN 1 Lead for Biofeedback

Clinical Psychology (PhD), University of Maine

Health Psychology Track, VA Maryland Health Care System

Primary Care Behavioral Health, VA Bedford HCS

