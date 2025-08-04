Dr. Taylor has been with VA since 2011 and is currently the program manager of Primary Care Behavioral Health (PCBH) at VA Bedford.

In addition to overseeing program operations, Dr. Taylor is an independently licensed clinical social worker, specializing in various brief treatments for anxiety, depression, insomnia, trauma, and chronic pain. Dr. Taylor also serves as the VISN 1 Primary Care Mental Health Integration Lead and competency trainer. She holds a doctor of social work degree from Tulane University.