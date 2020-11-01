 Skip to Content
In the spotlight at VA Bedford

Reach Out for mental health assistance

In conjunction with Suicide Prevention Month, VA Bedford Healthcare System is raising awareness of its mental health resources available for Veterans.

VA police officer saves stranger's life

BEDFORD, Massachusetts--Army Veteran Anthony Harris, a Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) police officer at VA Bedford Healthcare System here, is credited with saving the life of a stranger in May.

Lynn VA Clinic hosts open house

BEDFORD, Mass. – VA Bedford Healthcare System is hosting a Veterans resource fair and open house at the Lynn VA clinic on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

