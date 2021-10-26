Lynn VA Clinic hosts open house

BEDFORD, Mass. – VA Bedford Healthcare System is hosting a Veterans resource fair and open house at the Lynn VA clinic on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

All Veterans are invited to stop and learn about the resources they have earned with their service. Eligible Veterans will have the opportunity to enroll in VA health care on site and get their VA identification cards.

The resource fair will also feature:

Women’s health services

Telehealth information

Clinic tours

Lowell Vet Center

Veterans Benefits Administration

Veterans Legal Services

Treasurer’s Welcome Home Bonus Division

Flu shots for enrolled Veterans

The Lynn VA Clinic is located at 225 Boston St., Suite 107. Visit VA Bedford’s public website to learn more about our health care services and history. Like and follow us on social media on Facebook and Twitter. VA Bedford – where your safe care is our mission.