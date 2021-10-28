Internships and fellowships
VA Bedford Healthcare System provides programs for health professions education at the college, university, and postgraduate levels. Explore our training programs to find out about how we can help you start your career as a health care professional.
Training for health care professionals
VA Bedford Healthcare System partners with a number of colleges, universities, and medical schools to train almost 400 medical students, interns, and residents in many medical and surgical specialties and subspecialties. You can complete your training rotations through our internship and residency programs at VA Bedford. We welcome candidates who are interested and experienced in caring for Veterans. Our academic affiliations include the Boston University School of Medicine, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Massachusetts General Hospital, Lahey Hospital, Greater Lawrence Family Health Center, St. Elizabeth's Hospital, and Steward Carney Hospital.
Learn more about our medical training programs
Graduate medical education
Psychiatry
Site director: Dr. Eric Smith
Program support: Stacey Fantasia stacey.fantasia@va.gov
- Acute inpatient psychiatry
- VMHAP addiction psychiatry; rotation director: Dr. Dongchan Park
- Interprofessional primary care behavioral health and comprehensive pain and addiction medicine; rotations director: Dr. Rosanne Schipani, program support: Vaishali Patel
Family medicine
Site director: Dr. Theresa Leak-Gonzalez
Program support: Maria Romero, BS, maria.romero1@va.gov
- Geriatric evaluation and management
- Interprofessional primary care behavioral health (see “psychiatry”)
- Subspecialties
- Neurocognitive disorders
- Comprehensive pain and addiction medicine (see “psychiatry”)
- Community living center longitudinal; rotation director: Dr. Sue Yie
- Mental health triage (walk-in clinic); rotation coordinator: Dr. Malini Nair
Geriatrics and internal medicine specialties
Site Director: Dr. Lionel Lim
- Geriatrics fellowship; program support: Nancy Aucoin (nancy.aucoin@va.gov)
- Geriatric psychiatry consult/liaison
- Dementia management clinic
- Geriatric evaluation and management (see “family medicine”)
- Internal medicine specialties; program support: Vaishali Patel (vaishali.patel3@va.gov)
- Internal medicine
- Palliative care; rotation director: Dr. Howard Nachamie, program support: Nancy Aucoin (nancy.aucoin@va.gov)
- Endocrinology; site director: Dr. Varsha Vimalananda
- Preventive medicine; site director: Dr. Ann Borzecki
Medical student education
Training director: Dr. Ann Borzecki
Program support: Ionie Ponde (ione.ponde@va.gov)
Psychiatry student education
Training director: Dr. Dongchan Park
Program support: Stacey Fantasia (stacey.fantasia@va.gov)
Our fellowship programs offer post-residency, post-doctoral, and post-masters fellowships to physicians, dentists, and associated health professionals.
Advanced fellowship in geriatrics
Research focus: physical function and frailty, cognitive aging, technology and aging, epidemiology of aging diseases
Director: Jennifer Moye, Ph.D.
Administrator: Myriame Wortham
Advanced fellowship in health services research and development
Co-Director: Stephanie Shimada, PhD
Advanced fellowship in mental health illness research & treatment
VISN 1 New England Mental Illness Research, Education, and Clinical Center (MIRECC) has a two-year psychology post-doctoral advanced fellowship program in mental illness research and treatment at Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital.
VISN 1 MIRECC Co-Director: Megan Kelly, Ph.D.
Interprofessional fellowship in psychosocial rehabilitation & recovery oriented services
The interprofessional fellowship program in psychosocial rehabilitation is a state-of-the-art clinical training program that focuses on the theory and practice of psychosocial rehabilitation and recovery. Individualized, mentored clinical and research training is combined with a curriculum that emphasizes a comprehensive psychosocial rehabilitation approach to service delivery, education, and implementing change in a mental health care setting.
Co-Directors: Brian J. Stevenson, Ph.D., Elizabeth Naughton, LICSW
Training for associated health care professionals
You can train at VA Bedford Healthcare System for your career in an associated health care profession. We have ongoing training programs and partnerships with more than 90 associated health and nursing academic affiliates.
Learn more about our training programs
Postdoctoral residency training
Clinical psychology residency program
This program is fully accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association (APA-CoA).
Clinical neuropsychology residency two-year specialty program
This program is fully accredited by the APA-CoA.
Psychology internship training
Psychology internship program
This program is fully accredited by the APA-CoA.
Clinical psychology practicum program
There are three tracks of clinical psychology practicum training at the site. Training in the mental health clinic track and psychosocial rehabilitation track is open to all applicants. Training in geropsychology is primarily for students who have some background or training in this area. Interested students should specify in which track of training they are interested.
Clinical neuropsychology practicum program
Primarily for applicants who have an interest in pursuing a career in neuropsychology as well as some documented coursework in assessment and theory, brain-behavior, and neuropsychology.
Find more information in our program brochures or connect with the director of psychology training.
Training programs
Academic affiliations coordinator: Stacy Tsionis, DNP, APRN, PMHNP-BC (stacy.tsionis@va.gov)
- Art Therapy (Nadene Stillings, LMHC, ATR-BC)
- Audiology (Dr. Ellen O’Neil)
- Dental Hygiene (Sarah Drinkwine, RDH, BSDH)
- Nutrition and Dietetics (Christina Bradvica, RD, LDN)
- Occupational Therapy: Bedford (Gail Granger, PT)
- Occupational Therapy: GRECC (Dr. Megan Gately)
- Optometry (Dr. Anna Denardo)
- Pharmacy (Binh Hong, RPh)
- Physical Therapy (Gail Granger, PT)
- Physician Assistant (POC: Vaishali Patel)
- Podiatry (Dr. Robert Riccitelli)
- Social work (Erika Reitz, LICSW, MSW)
- Speech Pathology (Erika Krauss, MS, CCC-SLP)
To ask about a program not listed here, contact Dr. Stacy Tsionis
Points of contact
Designated learning officer: Laura Dowling, MS, RN, CNL-BC
Academic affiliations coordinator: Stacy Tsionis, DNP, APRN, PMHNP-BC (stacy.tsionis@va.gov)
Northeast Region VA Nursing Alliance (NERVANA) co-chair: Stacy Tsionis, DNP, APRN, PMHNP-BC
Psychiatric nurse practitioner residency program director: Kerri Keeler, MSN, PMHNP-BC (kerri.keeler@va.gov)