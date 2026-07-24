Our fellowship programs offer post-residency, post-doctoral, and post-masters fellowships to physicians, dentists, and associated health professionals. Find more information in our program brochures, available below.

Advanced fellowship in geriatrics

The Advanced Fellowship in Geriatrics (AFiG) is a two-year, interprofessional fellowship that prepares leaders in geriatrics research, education, and clinical innovation. Physicians, nurses, psychologists, and other associated health trainees, as well as non-clinician scientists interested in aging, are eligible to apply. For more details about this advanced fellowship program, visit the AFiG website: Advanced Fellowship in Geriatrics - Geriatric Research Education and Clinical Center (GRECC).

Advanced fellowship in health services research and development

The Center for Healthcare Organization and Implementation Research (CHOIR) has a rigorous two-year advanced fellowship that supports fellows striving to develop and enhance their health services research skills and become independent investigators after completing doctoral or clinical training.

Advanced fellowship in mental health illness research & treatment

VISN 1 New England Mental Illness Research, Education, and Clinical Center (MIRECC) has a two-year psychology post-doctoral advanced fellowship program in mental illness research and treatment.

Interprofessional fellowship in psychosocial rehabilitation & recovery oriented services

The interprofessional fellowship program in psychosocial rehabilitation is a state-of-the-art clinical training program that focuses on the theory and practice of psychosocial rehabilitation and recovery.