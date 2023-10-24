Women’s Health & Family Services

Dr. Chivi Kapungu | chivi.kapungu@va.gov

This residency position provides an unique opportunity to be part of an interdisciplinary team which includes social work and nursing, in supporting female-identified Veterans and families with a focus upon reproductive mental health care and interpersonal violence. There is a strong emphasis on Veteran-centered care within ecological and social justice/advocacy models of care in the provision of mental health services. The postdoctoral resident will engage in direct clinical care, consultation, clinic administration, outreach and education, and program evaluation and program development.

The Women’s Health resident will collaborate with interdisciplinary teams across the Women’s Health and Safing Center (Interpersonal Violence) programs. This interdisciplinary collaboration also provides an opportunity for the student to increase their breadth of knowledge about the physical and mental health care needs of female identified Veterans who are the fastest growing Veteran population in a variety of medical settings. Within in this track, the resident will be assigned to two 6-month rotations: Women’s Health (WH) and Safing Center (IPV).

Within WH, the resident will be engaged in treatment with a large emphasis on reproductive mental health groups across the lifespan, consultation, warm handoffs, case management, outreach activities, provision of trainings and program development for women- identified Veterans seeking support and advocacy. Within the IPV setting, the resident will engage screening and assessment of IPV risk and severity, provide group therapy or psychoeducational groups targeting promotion of healthy relationship skills and prevention and recovery from IPV with a focus upon women Veterans, and engage in program development to reduce risk of conflict among partners and their families

Learning objectives

1. Knowledge of mental healthcare needs of Women Veterans.

2. Knowledge of reproductive mental health for Women Veterans

3. Proficiency in performing reproductive assessment which includes perinatal mood and anxiety disorders and menopause.

4. Knowledge of empirically-based treatment approaches for recovery

5. Ability to coordinate mental health treatment within an interprofessional team.

6. Skill in providing education and process-approach group therapy to Women Veterans and their Families

7. Skill in providing education to other providers about working with Women Veterans.

8. Skill in delivering outreach to Women Veterans in our local community

9. Working knowledge of current and relevant research on IPV prevention, assessment, and treatment

10. Working knowledge of psychosocial recovery and strengths-based approaches to IPV intervention and treatment

11. Ability to screen and assess for the signs and symptoms of IPV use and experience

12. Ability to design and implement programmatic changes

13. Ability to provide consultation to other staff members regarding IPV

14. Build skill at advocating for Women Veterans within their various systems.

15. Ability to use VA resources (particularly SharePoint sites and CPRS consult system) to meet the needs of Veterans.

16. Develop familiarity with the local and national VA policies related to Women Veterans.

Target professional experiences

1. Carry a caseload of approximately 8-10 psychotherapy and case management clients in the Women’s Health Clinic and Safing when assigned to each rotation

2. Co-facilitate weekly group therapy in the Women Health Clinic and Safing Center

3. Attend and participate in weekly Women’s Health and Safing Center meetings

4. Provide consultation and outreach to providers, trainees, and staff across the hospital and broader community

5. Participate in events to promote women’s health, healthy relationships and IPV awareness throughout the hospital and community

6. Provide brief and in-depth trainings across programs throughout the hospital to increase awareness and knowledge of Women’s Health and IPV among Veterans

7. Participate in needs assessment; program evaluation and development; and/or research within the Women’s Health and Safing Center