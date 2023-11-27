Evidence-Based Psychotherapy Consultation Seminar
- Complete comprehensive training in evidence-based psychotherapy training program selected for (CBT-I, CBT-SUD, CBT-psychosis, ACT-D, CPT, PE)
- Evaluate and triage referrals and determine suitability for completion of evidence-based psychotherapy or alternative psychotherapy
- Complete initial therapy intake evaluations and present on case conceptualization to EBP seminar team and facilitators
- Complete course of EBP with a panel of Veterans throughout the training program with weekly consultation and case presentations to EBP seminar team and facilitators
- Document intake and follow-up therapy sessions utilizing EBP templates embedded in EMR
- Understand evidence-base supporting EBP of choosing and educate patients/family on therapy options, goals, and explore barriers to EBP engagement
- Utilize resources specific to EBP, including patient and family handouts, patient and provider manuals, VA specific apps related to EBP