Preceptors: Dr. Rosanne Schipani and Kelcie Duesler, MSN, PMHNP-BC

Interdisciplinary Pain Team

Pain Team is an Interdisciplinary Consultative Service offered to Primary Care. PCPs may refer Veterans with chronic pain for an intensive evaluation to get recommendations for comprehensive pain care. The team consists of Interventional Medicine, Rehab/ Physiatry, Psychiatry, Pharmacy, Pain Psychology, and Peer Specialty. NP residents in the pain team rotation will work with the pain team psychiatrist and psychiatric nurse practitioner to provide consultation for Veterans experiencing chronic pain and comorbid mental health or substance use concerns as the psychiatry representative of the team. NP residents also participate on the pain review team who are responsible for Opioid Safety Initiative (OSI) reviews and electronic consultation to primary care providers. OSI reviews are chart reviews of Veterans identified by the VA’s Stratification Tool for Opioid Risk Mitigation (STORM) tool as very high risk of having an adverse event, suicide or overdose event related to opioid prescription.

Interdisciplinary Pain Team Learning Objectives: