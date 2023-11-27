Primary Care Behavioral Health Opioid Reassessment Clinic

Preceptors: Kelcie Duesler, MSN, PMHNP-BC and Dr. Schipani

The Opioid Reassessment Clinic (ORC) is an interprofessional clinic serving Bedford’s primary care clinics with the goal to of improving function, pain self-management, and opioid safety among veterans with chronic pain on long-term opioid therapy for pain who are experiencing problems related to efficacy, safety, or misuse of opioid medications. The team performs initial assessment and provides management of chronic pain, complex persistent dependence on opioids, opioid use disorder and co-occurring substance use disorders. The team consists of providers from psychiatry, pain psychology, family medicine, nursing, and peer support. The team supports a variety of learners. You will be training with family medicine residents, pain anesthesia fellows and psychology trainees and supervised by a psychiatrist and psychiatric nurse practitioner.

Opioid Reassessment Clinic Learning Objectives