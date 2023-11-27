Preceptor: Dusty Behner, MSN, PMHNP

The Bedford VA is fortunate to have a robust women’s health program, staffed with a mental health psychiatric nurse practitioner with expertise and a VA certification in reproductive mental health, Dusty Behner, PMHNP-BC. NP residents will work closely with the women’s mental health nurse practitioner in the delivery of mental health services to female-identified Veterans who are involved in a spectrum of mental health programs at our facility (PCBH, MHC, Mental Health Intensive Case Management, Primary Care). NP residents will complete the VA training in women’s reproductive mental health psychiatry during this rotation and gain knowledge and skills in the evaluation and treatment of various women’s mental health concerns. NP residents will work closely with the women’s mental health social worker and psychology practicum students and may have the opportunity to become involved with program development and co-facilitation of women’s mental health specific psychotherapy groups, as well as train in cognitive behavioral therapy for menopause. NP residents may also join women’s health primary care teams and gynecology team huddles for collaboration.