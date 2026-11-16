The Bedford VA is fortunate to have a robust women’s health program. NP residents will work closely with the women’s mental health nurse practitioner in the delivery of mental health services to female Veterans who are involved in a spectrum of mental health programs at our facility (PCBH, MHC, Mental Health Intensive Case Management, Primary Care). NP residents will complete the VA training in women’s reproductive mental health during this rotation and gain knowledge and skills in the evaluation and treatment of various women’s mental health concerns. NP residents will work closely with the women’s mental health social worker and psychology practicum students and may have the opportunity to become involved with program development and co-facilitation of psychotherapy groups, as well as train in cognitive behavioral therapy.