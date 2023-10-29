Nurse Recruiting

Attention all nurses - come join the VA Bedford team!

We have new sign-on bonuses available for RN's, LPN's, and NA's who join our team.

Wednesday, November 8th from 11am-2pm is Walk-In Wednesday at VA Bedford. Stop by Building 1 lobby anytime during those hours for on-the-spot interviews.

Bring your resume, references, license information, transcripts, and 2 forms of ID.

At VA Bedford you'll find a supportive work environment where you can make a real difference in Veterans' lives. Our nurses play a critical role in delivering top-notch care.

If you have a passion for nursing and want a rewarding career serving Veterans, don't miss this opportunity to join our team. No appointment needed - just walk right in on November 8th ready to talk nursing!

Can't make it in person? Contact Jennifer Lewis at 781-687-3948 or jennifer.lewis3@va.gov to learn more about open nursing roles.

Help us spread the word about this great hiring event for nurses on November 8th! Join us in-person or remotely via teams!