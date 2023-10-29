Purpose

The Veterans Health Administration (VHA) implements the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Employee Incentive Scholarship Program (EISP) and provides specific direction and procedures related to the operation of EISP within VHA. The purpose of EISP is to assist VHA in meeting its need for qualified health care staff in occupations for which recruitment or retention is difficult. EISP authorizes VA to award scholarships equivalent to 3 years of full-time coursework.

Point of Contact

Tara Pandolfi M.Ed, BSN, RN | tara.pandolfi@va.gov

Nurse Educator/Scholarship Program Coordinator

What is the Employee Incentive Scholarship Program (EISP)?

EISP authorizes the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to award scholarships to employees pursuing degrees or training in health care disciplines for which recruitment and retention is difficult. (Employees seeking to enter Title 38 & Hybrid Title 38 occupations or employees in those occupations seeking to enhance their education.) EISP awards cover tuition and related expenses such as registration, fees, and books.

National Nursing Education Initiative (NNEI)

An initiative within EISP limited to funding registered nurses pursuing associate, baccalaureate, and other advanced degrees.

VA National Education for Employees Program (VANEEP)

An initiative within EISP which allows employees pursuing first-time licensing to attend school full-time and provides facilities with salary replacement funds.

Eligibility

The applicant must be in a permanent full or part time appointment and have been continuously employed for at least one year with the VHA.

Enrolled in or unconditionally accepted for enrollment in an academic program that meets VA Qualification Standards

In a Title 38/Hybrid Title 38 occupation or in a program that will lead to an occupation that falls in this category

Attending or will be attending an academic institution located in the United States or its territory.