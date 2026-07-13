VA Birmingham health care
At the Birmingham VA Health Care System, our healthcare teams are deeply experienced and guided by the needs of Veterans, their families, and caregivers. Find a healthcare facility near you, and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates.
Locations
700 South 19th Street
Birmingham, AL 35233-1927
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
Manage your health online
Other services at VA Birmingham health care
Stories
Twenty-seven Veterans who were homeless or at risk of losing their homes came together for the Birmingham VA Health Care System’s fifth Operation Reveille. This one-day event helps Veterans find affordable housing and connects them with the resources they need to move into permanent homes.
Events
When
Wed. Oct 7, 2026, 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. CT
Where
PRCC Room 1305