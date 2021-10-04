Mission and Vision

About the Birmingham, Alabama VA Health Care System

The Birmingham Veterans Affairs Health Care System (BVAHCS) is recognized by the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI) as an Age-Friendly Health System Committed to Care Excellence. Additionally, BVAHCS is one of seven VA medical centers around the country that performs kidney transplants, one of 13 VA medical centers that offer a Blind Rehab Center. BVAHCS was also recognized for having 54 doctors listed in the Best Doctors in America® 2019 publication and achieved Top-Performer status for attaining a score of 100 in the Healthcare Equality Index.

BVAHCS opened in 1953 in the historic Southside district of Birmingham, Alabama. BVAHCS is a level 1A acute tertiary medical and surgical care center with nine community-based outpatient clinics (CBOCs) serving over 80,000 Veterans of Alabama and surrounding states. The CBOCs are located in Anniston/Oxford, Bessemer, Birmingham, Childersburg, Gadsden, Guntersville, Huntsville, Jasper, and Shoals/Florence.

The Birmingham VA Health Care System (BVAHCS) is a longtime University of Alabama School of Medicine clinical partner and training site. This past year there were 669 trainees from the School of Medicine who rotated through the BVAHCS. UAB is an integral part of VA’s health care delivery team and is key to the VA in providing the highest quality care to Veterans. The BVAHCS has developed numerous partnerships with UAB in the areas of research, quality scholars, as well as in the training of providers in both the Schools of Nursing and Medicine.

The Medical Center provides comprehensive primary and tertiary health care in the areas of medicine, surgery, psychiatry, physical medicine and rehabilitation, neurology, oncology, dentistry, geriatrics, and is a recognized leader in palliative care and multiple sclerosis. BVAHCS strives for excellence to provide only the best care for our Veterans in all areas of their health.

In November, the BVAHCS was selected as a site for the clinical trial of a single-dose investigational COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson. This is the fourth large-scale COVID-19 vaccine trial in the U.S.

Community-Based Outpatient Clinics

In addition to our main facility in Birmingham, we offer services in eight community-based outpatient clinics. These clinics are located in —

VA's 21st Century Core Values and Characteristics

VA Core Values: Integrity, Commitment, Advocacy, Respect, Excellence (“I CARE”)

Integrity: Act with high moral principle. Adhere to the highest professional standards. Maintain the trust and confidence of all with whom I engage.

Commitment: Work diligently to serve Veterans and other beneficiaries. Be driven by an earnest belief in VA’s mission. Fulfill my individual responsibilities and organizational responsibilities.

Advocacy: Be truly Veteran-centric by identifying, fully considering, and appropriately advancing the interests of Veterans and other beneficiaries.

Respect: Treat all those I serve and with whom I work with dignity and respect. Show respect to earn it.

Excellence: Strive for the highest quality and continuous improvement. Be thoughtful and decisive in leadership, accountable for my actions, willing to admit mistakes, and rigorous in correcting them.

VA Core Characteristics

Trustworthy, Accessible, Quality, Innovative, Agile, Integrated

Our unique VA Core Values and Characteristics underscore our moral obligation to Veterans, their families, and other beneficiaries and display our commitment to Patient and Family Centered Care.

Key Business Drivers

Our key business drivers are quality, financial integrity, patient satisfaction, and employee satisfaction.