Birmingham East VA Clinic Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

The Birmingham VA Health Care System will host a virtual ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Birmingham East VA Clinic on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at 10:00 a.m.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the ribbon cutting ceremony will be held virtually via Facebook Live on the BVAHCS Facebook Page. Following COVID-19 guidelines, members of the community will be able to tour the facility from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. located at 7901 Crestwood Blvd, Birmingham, AL 35210.

The 64,000 square foot leased space will relocate all outpatient mental health services to the new facility to serve approximately 25,000 patients per year with a 450 space surface parking lot. The new clinic will offer outpatient mental health services including specialty clinics for PTSD, Substance Use Disorder, and Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery to better serve Veterans and their family member’s needs. The new clinic will include a lab facility where lab work can be done on site.

“The Birmingham East VA Clinic will conveniently have all mental health services in one location and offer a variety of programming including whole health programs in the larger additional space provided,” said Dr. Oladipo Kukoyi, BVAHCS Executive Director. “This will increase staff collaboration, enhance overall Veteran satisfaction, and improve patient outcomes.”