The Birmingham VA Health Care System will host a virtual hiring fair for nurses January 19, 2022, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Registered nurses and licensed practical nurses can attend the hiring event via Zoom by clicking the link below:

https://us04web.zoom.us/j/78267933864?pwd=dnN3bit1Y05Ea1pkb3NWOHRac2VUQT09

Meeting ID: 782 6793 3864, Passcode: sjMFK7.

“VA nurses are a dynamic, diverse group of honored, respected, and compassionate professionals,” said Dr. Oladipo Kukoyi, BVAHCS Executive Director. “VA is the leader in the creation of an organizational culture where excellence in nursing is valued and essential to the high quality healthcare we provide to our Veterans.”

The VA application for registered nurses can be accessed at:

http://www.va.gov/vaforms/medical/pdf/vha-10-2850a-091998-fill.pdf



The VA application for other health care professions can be accessed at:

https://www.va.gov/vaforms/medical/pdf/vha-10-2850c-fill.pdf

Applicants can submit an application anytime to LaQuita Tanksley at LaQuita.Tanksley@va.gov. For more information, please contact 205-933-8101, Ext. 338660.

###