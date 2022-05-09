The Birmingham VA Health Care System in partnership with AARP Alabama invite you to participate in our virtual 2022 Memorial Day Tribute by submitting a photo of your fallen Veteran to be honored in this special event.

Your submission must include the Veteran’s photo, their full name, hometown, branch of service, and the photo release at this link https://bit.ly/ALMemorialDay22 or to ALaarpVETs@aarp.org no later than Wednesday, May 18th.

The Memorial Day Tribute can be viewed on Monday, May 30 at 10:00 a.m. on the BVAHCS Facebook Page or the AARP Alabama Facebook page or on the AARP Alabama YouTube Channel.

If you would like further information, feel free to contact: Lisa at ALaarpVETs@aarp.org or by calling 334-954-3080.