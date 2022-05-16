Birmingham VA’s 12th Annual VA2K
- When
-
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. CT
- Where
-
- Cost
- Free
Registration
The event is free, and it is suggested that participants be at the clinic parking garage at 9:00 a.m. for registration, prior to the start.
Birmingham VA’s 12th annual VA2K Walk & Roll event is back with goals of moving the body in support of your whole health and well-being, while also helping homeless Veterans.
The event is scheduled for Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at the Birmingham VA Clinic, 2415 7th Avenue starting at 10 a.m. Veterans are invited to participate in the VA2K event which includes a short two-kilometer walk (1.24 miles).
To help area homeless Veterans, participants are encouraged to bring a voluntary donation such as clothing, toiletries, bus passes or bottled water. These donations will be collected and distributed to local homeless Veterans. Donations are not required in order to participate.