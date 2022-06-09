Virtual Hiring Fair for RNs and LPNs
- When
-
Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022
10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. CT
- Cost
- Free
Mark your calendars for the BVAHCS Virtual Hiring Fair for RNs and LPNs! Email your resume to VHABIRPCShiring@va.gov and then join the Zoom meeting at the link below on June 21 at 10 a.m. BVAHCS offers an excellent benefits package, competitive salary, and the opportunity to serve our Nation's Heroes!
https://www.zoomgov.com/j/1617649652?pwd=YWxGMWw3K1hub3VZTmlUME51SVQ5dz…
Meeting ID: 161 764 9652
Passcode: 297289
*Up to $10,000 sign-on bonus for certain positions*
*Education Debt Reduction Program (EDRP) offered for certain positions*