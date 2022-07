Blood Drive

Birmingham VA Clinic Phone System Issues

Currently the Birmingham VA Clinic, at 2415 7th Avenue South, is experiencing technical issues with intermittent incoming and outgoing calls. The Birmingham VA Clinic remains open, and technicians are working to solve the issue. Primary Care patients may use 205-933-8101 and select their primary care team or use secure messaging to reach their provider.

BVAHCS COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic is located at the Birmingham VA Clinic at 2415 7th Avenue S., Birmingham, AL. Call 866-487-4243 or 205-558-4703 to schedule an appointment at any of our locations or walk-in Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

