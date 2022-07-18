Virtual Nurses Hiring Fair
Nurses Hiring Fair
When:
Fri. Jul 29, 2022, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Join our Team of Healthcare Professionals! Birmingham VA is holding a Virtual Nurses Hiring Fair Friday, July 29th, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Birmingham VA Health Care System offers an excellent benefit package, competitive salary, and the opportunity to serve our Nation’s Heroes. We have positions available for the following team members:
• Registered Nurses*
• Licensed Practical Nurses
• Scrub Technicians*
• Sterile Processing Technicians
*Up to $10,000 Sign-on Bonus for eligible positions
*Education Debt Reduction Program (EDRP) available for eligible positions
Send your resume to vhabirpcshiring@va.gov and then join the Zoom link below during the designated date and times. We hope to see you there!
Join ZoomGov Meeting
https://www.zoomgov.com/j/1617649652?pwd=YWxGMWw3K1hub3VZTmlUME51SVQ5dz…
Meeting ID: 161 764 9652 Passcode: 297289