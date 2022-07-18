Virtual Nurses Hiring Fair

Nurses Hiring Fair

Join our Team of Healthcare Professionals! Birmingham VA is holding a Virtual Nurses Hiring Fair Friday, July 29th, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Birmingham VA Health Care System offers an excellent benefit package, competitive salary, and the opportunity to serve our Nation’s Heroes. We have positions available for the following team members:

• Registered Nurses*

• Licensed Practical Nurses

• Scrub Technicians*

• Sterile Processing Technicians

*Up to $10,000 Sign-on Bonus for eligible positions

*Education Debt Reduction Program (EDRP) available for eligible positions

Send your resume to vhabirpcshiring@va.gov and then join the Zoom link below during the designated date and times. We hope to see you there!

Join ZoomGov Meeting

https://www.zoomgov.com/j/1617649652?pwd=YWxGMWw3K1hub3VZTmlUME51SVQ5dz…

Meeting ID: 161 764 9652 Passcode: 297289