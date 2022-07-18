Veterans Well-being Town Hall and Community Fair
When:
Wed. Aug 10, 2022, 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm CT
Where:
Shelton State Community College
9500 Old Greensboro Rd
Tuscaloosa , AL
Cost:
Free
There will be a Veterans Well-being Town hall and Community Fair Wednesday, August 10, 2022 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Shelton State Community College (Main Entrance - Atrium). The town hall and community fair will include:
Job Fair
VA Benefits & claims assistance
VA Healthcare Services
Community Resources
Free food for Veterans