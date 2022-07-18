 Skip to Content

Veterans Well-being Town Hall and Community Fair

town hall

When:

Wed. Aug 10, 2022, 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm CT

Where:

Shelton State Community College

9500 Old Greensboro Rd

Tuscaloosa , AL

Cost:

Free

There will be a Veterans Well-being Town hall and Community Fair Wednesday, August 10, 2022 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Shelton State Community College (Main Entrance - Atrium). The town hall and community fair will include:

Job Fair

VA Benefits & claims assistance 

VA Healthcare Services

Community Resources

Free food for Veterans

See more events

Last updated: