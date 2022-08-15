New Shoals VA Clinic Groundbreaking
When:
Fri. Aug 19, 2022, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
BVAHCS COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic is located at the Birmingham VA Clinic at 2415 7th Avenue S., Birmingham, AL. Call 866-487-4243 or 205-558-4703 to schedule an appointment at any of our locations or walk-in Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Veterans Crisis Line number is 988 then press 1
