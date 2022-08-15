 Skip to Content
New Shoals VA Clinic Groundbreaking

New Shoals VA Clinic

When:

Fri. Aug 19, 2022, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Join the Birmingham VA Health Care System and contract staff via Facebook Live to conduct a groundbreaking event at the site of the future Shoals VA Clinic! The groundbreaking event is scheduled for Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. The new clinic opening is anticipated for Fall 2023.
