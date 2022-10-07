National RX Take Back Day!

National Take Back Day

Keep them safe. Clean them out. Take them back.

The Birmingham VA Health Care System joins Alabama and the nation participating in the bi-annual DEA National Prescription Take Back Day, later this month.

It is time to dispose of unused controlled substance prescriptions. All too often, unneeded medications are lost, misused, or stolen. The Birmingham VA is proud to offer three collection sites for Veterans and our neighbors to DUMP unused controlled substance prescription medications. Veterans and the public may use the following VA sites to safely turn in the medications.

Oct. 28, 2022 (FRIDAY):

Birmingham VA Clinic

2415 7th Avenue S.

Birmingham, AL 35233

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Oct. 28, 2022 (FRIDAY):

Huntsville VA Clinic

500 Markaview Dr., NW

Huntsville, AL 35805

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Oct. 29, 2022 (SATURDAY):

Birmingham VA Medical Center

700 19th Street South

Birmingham, AL 35233

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The Take Back Day is part of the 2021 Dispose Unused Medications and Prescriptions (DUMP) Opioids Act. Medication receptacles will be located near the main entrance of each facility and physical security and video security will be provided. In April 2022, 3,575 pounds of medications were collected in Alabama.

The Birmingham VA is proud to be part of the community and provide another resource to keep our neighborhoods safe.