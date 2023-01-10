Birmingham VA's 70th Anniversary Ceremony

Let the countdown begin!

The Birmingham VA Health Care System is celebrating 70 years of service on March 16, 2023. The ceremony will be broadcasted on Facebook Live at 10 a.m.

On March 16, 1953, the Birmingham VA Health Care System (BVAHCS) opened its doors to Veterans in the historic southside district of Birmingham, Alabama. Today, the medical center is a level 1A acute tertiary medical and surgical care center with 10 community-based outpatient clinics (CBOCs) located in Anniston-Oxford, Bessemer, Childersburg, Guntersville, Gadsden, Huntsville, Jasper, Shoals, and two in Birmingham. The health care system employs more than 3,000 staff members that serve over 71,000 Veterans in Alabama.