Blood Drive

An official website of the United States government
The .gov means it’s official.
Federal government websites often end in .gov or .mil. Before sharing sensitive information, make sure you're on a federal government site.
The site is secure.
The https:// ensures that you're connecting to the official website and that any information you provide is encrypted and sent securely.
Visit our COVID information page
When:
Fri. Apr 21, 2023, 7:30 am – 5:00 pm CT
Where:
Birmingham VA Clinic
Cost:
Free
Last updated: April 10, 2023