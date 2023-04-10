Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Blood Drive

When:

Fri. Apr 21, 2023, 7:30 am – 5:00 pm CT

Where:

Birmingham VA Clinic

Cost:

Free

Help us combat the blood supply shortage and save lives!

BVAHCS is hosting a blood drive Thursday, February 9, from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. All donors will receive a $20 e-gift card!

Walk-ins welcome or schedule an appointment at the links below:

Bloodmobile at Birmingham VA Clinic:
https://donors.lifesouth.org/.../drive_schedule/792529

Medical Center 9th Floor Auditorium:
https://donors.lifesouth.org/.../drive_schedule/792530 

