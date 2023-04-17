Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Forestdale Veterans PACT Act and Resource Fair

Forestdale Header

When:

Thu. Apr 20, 2023, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Where:

Forestdale Fire Department

1485 Forestdale Blvd

Birmingham , AL

Cost:

Free

Please join us at the Forestdale Fire Department for a Veterans PACT Act and Resource Fair!

When: Thursday, April 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: 1485 Forestdale Blvd, Birmingham, AL 35214

Opportunities provided: 

  • Compensation and Benefits Assistance
  • Enrollment in VA Health Care
  • Toxic Exposure Screenings 
  • Health Care Resources
  • Educational Benefits
  • Insurance Resources
  • Homeless Veteran Resources

For questions, please contact John Pinion at 205-887-5835 or email john.pinion@va.gov

