Forestdale Veterans PACT Act and Resource Fair
When:
Thu. Apr 20, 2023, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm CT
Where:
Forestdale Fire Department
1485 Forestdale Blvd
Birmingham , AL
Cost:
Free
Please join us at the Forestdale Fire Department for a Veterans PACT Act and Resource Fair!
When: Thursday, April 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: 1485 Forestdale Blvd, Birmingham, AL 35214
Opportunities provided:
- Compensation and Benefits Assistance
- Enrollment in VA Health Care
- Toxic Exposure Screenings
- Health Care Resources
- Educational Benefits
- Insurance Resources
- Homeless Veteran Resources
For questions, please contact John Pinion at 205-887-5835 or email john.pinion@va.gov