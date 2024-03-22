Birmingham VA honors Vietnam War Era Veterans Birmingham VA honors Vietnam War Era Veterans When: Wed. Mar 27, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT Where: Kelly Ingram VFW Post 668 1801 11th Avenue North Birmingham, AL Get directions on Google Maps to Kelly Ingram VFW Post 668 Cost: Free





This event, recognizing the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War, will offer PACT Act services such as initiating compensation claims, enrolling Veterans into VA health care, toxic exposure screenings, and providing VA health care program information.

It’s a day to honor Vietnam Veterans’ service and sacrifice, where attendees can receive Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pins, Presidential Proclamations, and other keepsakes.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in partnership with the VA Regional Benefits Office, VFW Post 668, DAV, Vietnam Veterans of America, and the Vet Center.

All Veterans are invited to recognize heroes from the Vietnam War era, and to receive important information related to VA health care and compensation benefits.

Note: Vietnam War Veterans Day is March 29. This year the Birmingham VA Health Care System and its partners will observe this day on March 27. Vietnam Veterans deserve to know their service mattered. They deserve to know you care. The Nation owes them our deepest gratitude