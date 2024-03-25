My HealtheVet Registration/Resource Fair Childersburg, AL

When: Tue. Mar 26, 2024, 9:30 am – 2:00 pm CT Where: 151 9th Avenue, Northwest Childersburg, AL Get directions on Google Maps to Childersburg VA Clinic Cost: Free





The Birmingham VA Healthcare System My HealtheVet Office would like to invite you to our My HealtheVet Registration/Resource Fair. Our office will be touring throughout the Birmingham VA Healthcare System assisting veterans with registering for My HealtheVet, ID.me and Login.gov user accounts. These user accounts/credentials may be used to access your VA website accounts, such as: the VA patient portal where you can message your healthcare team and view your healthcare records (My HealtheVet), the VA Travel Pay Portal – Beneficiary Travel Self-Service System, VA.gov, the VA: Health and Benefits App, other VA apps, and other government websites.



Childersburg VA Clinic will host our first My HealtheVet Registration/Resource Fair on Tuesday - March 26, 2024, from 9:30am to 2pm. Veterans are required to bring their smart phones (or digital devices), personal email address (with password access) and current government ID (state driver’s license, government passport).



Online access is another means of access to VA healthcare; please capitalize on this opportunity.

