Virtual Women Veterans Forum Birmingham VAMC

When: Wed. Apr 3, 2024, 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm CT Where: Cost: Free





Join us next Wednesday, April 3 for the virtual Women Veterans Forum! Here we will be discussing the wonderful services offered to our women Veterans, also we will discuss future events that will be held at the Birmingham VA Medical Center.

