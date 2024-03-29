Walk This Way Birmingham VAMC

When: Mon. Apr 1, 2024, 8:00 am – 12:00 pm CT Repeats Where: Lobby, Ground floor 2415 7th Avenue South Birmingham, AL Get directions on Google Maps to Birmingham VA Clinic Cost: Free





Are you Falling?

Have some Close Calls?

Difficulty Walking Household or Community Distances?

The VA is here for you!

PMRS will be providing information regarding equipment and programs available to you!

Featuring:

Equipment fitting and training

Home improvements and Structural Alterations (HISA) grant education

Mobility Clinic Information

Home Safety Recommendations

Referral information of multiple VA Programs to address mobility challenges