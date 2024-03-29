Walk This Way Birmingham VAMC
Walk This Way Birmingham VAMC
When:
Mon. Apr 1, 2024, 8:00 am – 12:00 pm CT
Repeats
Where:
Lobby, Ground floor
2415 7th Avenue South
Birmingham, AL
Cost:
Free
Are you Falling?
Have some Close Calls?
Difficulty Walking Household or Community Distances?
The VA is here for you!
PMRS will be providing information regarding equipment and programs available to you!
Featuring:
- Equipment fitting and training
- Home improvements and Structural Alterations (HISA) grant education
- Mobility Clinic Information
- Home Safety Recommendations
- Referral information of multiple VA Programs to address mobility challenges
Mon. Apr 1, 2024, 8:00 am – 12:00 pm CT
Mon. May 6, 2024, 8:00 am – 12:00 pm CT
Mon. Jun 3, 2024, 8:00 am – 12:00 pm CT
Mon. Jul 1, 2024, 8:00 am – 12:00 pm CT
Mon. Aug 5, 2024, 8:00 am – 12:00 pm CT
Mon. Sep 2, 2024, 8:00 am – 12:00 pm CT
Mon. Oct 7, 2024, 8:00 am – 12:00 pm CT
Mon. Nov 4, 2024, 8:00 am – 12:00 pm CT
Mon. Dec 2, 2024, 8:00 am – 12:00 pm CT
Mon. Jan 6, 2025, 8:00 am – 12:00 pm CT
Mon. Feb 3, 2025, 8:00 am – 12:00 pm CT
Mon. Mar 3, 2025, 8:00 am – 12:00 pm CT