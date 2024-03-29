Skip to Content

Walk This Way Birmingham VAMC

When:

Mon. Apr 1, 2024, 8:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Repeats

Where:

Lobby, Ground floor

2415 7th Avenue South

Birmingham, AL

Cost:

Free

Are you Falling? 
Have some Close Calls?
Difficulty Walking Household or Community Distances?
The VA is here for you!

PMRS will be providing information regarding equipment and programs available to you!

Featuring:

  • Equipment fitting and training
  • Home improvements and Structural Alterations (HISA) grant education
  • Mobility Clinic Information
  • Home Safety Recommendations
  • Referral information of multiple VA Programs to address mobility challenges

 

Mon. May 6, 2024, 8:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Mon. Jun 3, 2024, 8:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Mon. Jul 1, 2024, 8:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Mon. Aug 5, 2024, 8:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Mon. Sep 2, 2024, 8:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Mon. Oct 7, 2024, 8:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Mon. Nov 4, 2024, 8:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Mon. Dec 2, 2024, 8:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Mon. Jan 6, 2025, 8:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Mon. Feb 3, 2025, 8:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Mon. Mar 3, 2025, 8:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

